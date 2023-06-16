Kip B. Ellis Sells 13,600 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $79.96. 104,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

