Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $281.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $118,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 472,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,841.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

