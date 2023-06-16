Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 395,517 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Kinder Morgan worth $61,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

