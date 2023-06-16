Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.87. 2,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYUF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

