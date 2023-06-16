KeyCorp Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $106.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Westlake Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 1,667.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294,948 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 75.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

