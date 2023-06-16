Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.57. Approximately 54,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 139,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Kering Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

Kering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About Kering

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

