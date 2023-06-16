Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,023,000 after buying an additional 682,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.82. 6,672,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,395,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.