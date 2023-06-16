Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 101,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,683. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

