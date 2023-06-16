Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.77. 138,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $236.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

