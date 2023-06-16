Keel Point LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $96.85. 591,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

