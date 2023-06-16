Keel Point LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 80,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,954. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

