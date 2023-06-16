Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 133,658 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after purchasing an additional 509,323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. 47,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,429. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

