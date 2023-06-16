Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $198.07. 58,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,091. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average is $190.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.