Keel Point LLC Buys 17,599 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $406.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,596. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average is $371.36. The company has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

