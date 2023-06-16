Keel Point LLC Acquires 17,343 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keel Point LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.70. 112,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

