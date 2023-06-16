Kava Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $441.27 million and $16.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00033423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 574,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,892,645 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.