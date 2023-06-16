Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.09 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $385.92 million and $17.09 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,138,401,754 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,127,944,174.411793 with 19,127,944,382.06434 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02137797 USD and is up 16.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $20,031,464.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

