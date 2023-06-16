Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$10.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

