Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura lowered Kakaku.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

Kakaku.com stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

