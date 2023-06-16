Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KAVL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,812. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAVL. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.