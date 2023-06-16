Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KAVL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.