Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KAVL opened at $0.75 on Friday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

