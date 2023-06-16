Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ KAVL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.