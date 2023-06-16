Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.56

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.88 ($0.11). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,649,957 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £246.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

