JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 36,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 13,400 shares.The stock last traded at $96.85 and had previously closed at $96.60.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $506.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,460,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,308,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

