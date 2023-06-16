JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $439.83.

ADBE opened at $490.91 on Tuesday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $495.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

