JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $16.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.2 %

NCLH opened at $19.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

