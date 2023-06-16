JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Douglas B. Petno Sells 4,930 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,317,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,537,000 after buying an additional 4,181,619 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter.

