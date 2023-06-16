Joystick Tops One Day Volume of $7,018.46 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $7,018.46 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,506.33 or 1.00018220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02724838 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,821.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.