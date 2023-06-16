Joystick Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,545.94 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $8,545.94 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,527.92 or 1.00030382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0286757 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,541.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.