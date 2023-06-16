John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £4,208.10 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp acquired 3,237 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £4,208.10 ($5,265.39).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £20,092.05 ($25,140.20).
- On Thursday, April 20th, David Kemp acquired 1,871 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £4,228.46 ($5,290.87).
John Wood Group Stock Performance
WG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £899.39 million, a P/E ratio of -159.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.52. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.86).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
Featured Stories
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.