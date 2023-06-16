John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £4,208.10 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp acquired 3,237 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £4,208.10 ($5,265.39).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £20,092.05 ($25,140.20).

On Thursday, April 20th, David Kemp acquired 1,871 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £4,228.46 ($5,290.87).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £899.39 million, a P/E ratio of -159.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.52. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About John Wood Group

WG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 237 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.63).

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.