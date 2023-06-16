JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $119.67

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.67 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.45). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.45), with a volume of 4,201,635 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.58) price objective on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.88. The firm has a market cap of £752.73 million, a PE ratio of 316.07 and a beta of 0.20.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 1,944.44%.

(Get Rating)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.