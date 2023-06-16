Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 2,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Jianpu Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

About Jianpu Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.