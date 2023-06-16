Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 2,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter.
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
