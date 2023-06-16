Jefferies Financial Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $530.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $439.83.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $490.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $495.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.