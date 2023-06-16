Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $87,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 615.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 239,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 206,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $124.57 and a one year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

