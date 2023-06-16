JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Tops $0.0035

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $168.01 million and $18.97 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

