Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Shares Down 0.6%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

JWLLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

