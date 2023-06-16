James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 252,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 179,487 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $19.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $747.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

