James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $26.81

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.81, but opened at $27.80. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 1,504 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

