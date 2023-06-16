James E. Hausman Sells 15,000 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 2,024,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.