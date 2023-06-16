Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.29.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $104.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

