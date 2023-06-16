J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $258.48

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.48 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 272.90 ($3.41). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 3,526,317 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.74) to GBX 209 ($2.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 295 ($3.69) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.25 ($3.34).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 3.24%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,250.00%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

