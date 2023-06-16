J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -164.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,513. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

