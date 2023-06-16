IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.98

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.98 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.26 ($0.23). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 18.26 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,600 shares.

IXICO Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.92. The firm has a market cap of £8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

About IXICO

(Get Rating)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.