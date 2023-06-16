iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Trimmed by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $206.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.43. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $207.27.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

