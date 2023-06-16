iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.04. 5,728,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,392,406. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

