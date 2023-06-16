iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $31,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

