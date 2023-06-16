iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 926,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,857,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,365 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $245.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

