iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDG opened at $80.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $413.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.