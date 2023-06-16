iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,756 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $40,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

